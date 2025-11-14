Councilwoman Tara Wicker announces campaign for re-election

BATON ROUGE- Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker announced her campaign for re-election for Metro Council District 10.



The announcement took place on Tuesday, May 31 at 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Third St. and North Boulevard.



"I wake up thrilled everyday to serve the people of District 10. I am looking forward to this term of implementation, and the opportunity to see all that we have planned and worked so hard on, become a reality. We have made tremendous progress throughout the District but there is still more work to be done. I again look forward to working hand in hand and side by side with the constituents of District 10 in making our community a better place to live, work, and play," Councilwoman Wicker said.



Wicker says that she will focus on economic development, crime reduction, neighborhood restoration and home and historic landmark preservation.



"We are going to continue to build upon the accomplishments already made and continue to raise the quality of life and restoration of hope for everyone in our district," Wicker said.



Wicker said that she believes she is prepared and qualified for re-election.



"Over the past 28 years, I have spearheaded several initiatives in the community that address issues such as homelessness, business development, blighted communities, and economic growth. I am exciting [sic] about the continuation and completion of the work we have begun," Wicker said.



If re-elected, this would be Wicker's third and final term serving on the Metro Council.