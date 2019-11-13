43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Costco warns consumers that $75 coupon on Facebook is a fake

1 hour 36 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 10:49 AM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Retail giant, Costco has announced that a $75 Costco coupon floating around on Facebook is a fake.

The coupon, which promises users $75 off their purchase is a scam and will not work if used.

The company took to Facebook to warn consumers about the fake coupon, saying, “While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco.”

Click here to visit Costco’s website, where legitimate deals are featured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days