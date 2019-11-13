43°
Latest Weather Blog
Costco warns consumers that $75 coupon on Facebook is a fake
Retail giant, Costco has announced that a $75 Costco coupon floating around on Facebook is a fake.
The coupon, which promises users $75 off their purchase is a scam and will not work if used.
The company took to Facebook to warn consumers about the fake coupon, saying, “While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco.”
Click here to visit Costco’s website, where legitimate deals are featured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps
-
All Hazards Recovery Plan goes to vote at Metro Council Meeting
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...
-
Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army