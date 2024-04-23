79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cory Dennis named Executive Director of Republican Party of Louisiana

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Cory Dennis, a former employee of the state's Attorney General Office and campaign manager for Governor Jeff Landry, has been named the new Executive Director for the LAGOP.

Dennis is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. He was the campaign manager for Landry's successful gubernatorial bid. 

Chairman of the LAGOP Derek Babcock said "we are assembling a dynamic team of leaders to bring more historic victories to the Republican Party in the years ahead. Cory Dennis will play an essential role in this effort."

