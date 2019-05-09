Coroner releases toxicology report for LSU student, woman found dead in off-campus apartment

BATON ROUGE – The coroner's office has released new information regarding the deaths of two people found in an off-campus apartment last month.

Max Raymond, 19, was found dead with Joy Gentil, 21, at an apartment complex on Highland Road near LSU’s North Gate area on Monday, April 1.

WBRZ learned Raymond was reported missing two days before by his grandfather who called a member of LSU’s staff after going a while without hearing from Raymond.

Police documents obtained by WBRZ show an officer spoke with Raymond’s roommate at an LSU dorm who said he had not seen Raymond since earlier in the week, three days before police and LSU were contacted by Raymond’s family.

The police report appears to show Raymond vanished from his dorm as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Police tried to call Raymond’s cell phone but it was not answered.

"We worried about [Max], it was just hard to get in touch with him," said Dakota Nash, Raymond's friend. "I talked to his grandpa today and it's just really sad. His grandpa broke down on the phone and I did, too."

A BRPD spokesperson said Raymond and Gentil had been renting the apartment through an Airbnb-like service. The company allows property owners to rent out their homes/apartments on a short-term basis, often used as an alternative to hotels.

The coroner's office released it's preliminary autopsy report in April. The results show no trauma or any other apparent sign of foul play. The autopsy did reveal signs of swelling/fluid in the brain and lungs.

On Tuesday, May 7, the coroner's office confirmed the pair died of suicide from pentobarbital overdose. Pentobarbital is used to treat tension, anxiety, nervousness, trouble sleeping, and even epilepsy. It's often used to help patients relax before medical procedures.

You can read the findings from the coroner's office below.

-No internal or external trauma noted.

-Marked cerebral and pulmonary edema were observed.

-Final autopsy results are pending further studies including completion of toxicology work.

-Cause and Manner determinations are pending completion of the final autopsy results.

-Our sincere condolences are extended to both Joy Gentil and Max Raymond’s family and friends.

The investigation is ongoing.