Coroner releases cause of death for 11-month-old child killed Saturday afternoon

ZACHARY - Zachary Police arrested 33-year-old Fabian Smith after he allegedly killed his 11-month-old child.

Smith is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to juveniles. The child was reportedly found Saturday afternoon with multiple stab wounds and cuts, according to authorities. The child was pronounced dead at the home.

The coroner has confirmed that the child died from multiple gunshot wounds, stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

According to a family member's Facebook post, the child's name is Jericho Smith.

The incident took place at a house at 3430 Hancock Street Saturday afternoon.