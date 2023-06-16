Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park

80°
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the North Sherwood Forest BREC park that happened Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was found dead at the park near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Big Bend Avenue around 7:20 p.m.. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Nicholas Brock and confirmed that Brock had died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

BRPD said they believe an argument happened prior to the shooting but did not provide further information. 

No suspects were immediately clear.

