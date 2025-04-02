80°
Coroner identifies two victims in separate shootings that happened Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - The victims in two separate shootings that happened in the capital city Tuesday night have been identified.
The victim in the targeted shooting that happened on La Margie Avenue has been identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson.
The victim in the shooting on Avenue E has been identified as 80-year-old James Williams.
There was no further information on what led to the shootings, but Baton Rouge police said Tuesday night that the shootings were not connected.
