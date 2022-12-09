Coroner identifies person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning.

Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the man to be 35-year-old Jeremy Gnagie.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.

No other details were immediately available.