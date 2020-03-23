Coronavirus cluster identified at Ascension Parish nursing home

DONALDSONVILLE - State health leaders revealed that a second coronavirus cluster was identified at Chateau D’Ville nursing home. As of Monday March 23, five people there have confirmed cases.

The state said it reached out to the Centers for Disease Control for additional assistance in hopes of stopping the spread. The cluster is the second known one outside of the Lambeth House in New Orleans where multiple people have died and dozens have the virus.

“He been there two months now,” said Peggy Valentine, talking about her loved one inside Chateau D’Ville. “I found out today they have five cases over there.”

Visitors were shut off from the nursing home recently to stop the spread of the virus. However, those efforts may not have been enough.

“Very concerning not just for him but everyone in there, for their safety and protection,” Valentine said.

From Donaldsonville to Gonzales, Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre started a supply drive for area hospitals and nursing homes.

“Everyone is looking for PPE [personal protective equipment], we thought rather than going to hospitals and dropping off supplies, we thought it would be a good idea if people have extra supplies, gloves, hand sanitizers, masks come through and drop it off at the sheriff’s office,” Webre said.

Monday supplies began rolling in. The items will be distributed based off of need.

“We have a unified command system in Ascension Parish,” Webre said. “So, we are in contact with John Fraiche, our coroner. We are in contact with nursing home directors. We will get a read on the supplies they have and try to supply them as needed.”

The supply drive runs from 9 am to 4 pm at the Ascension Parish Sheriff Training Center across the street from Lamar Dixon in Gonzales.