Cornered suspect allegedly shot at police from abandoned house; murder weapon later found in nearby bayou

BATON ROUGE - Alleged killer Matthew Mire opened fire on police and then threw his murder weapon into a bayou when he was cornered at an abandoned house after a day-long manhunt Saturday, according to newly released arrest documents.

The records said a Louisiana State Police SWAT unit found Mire under the car port at the abandoned property along Hoo Shoo Too Road late Saturday night. Mire allegedly fired four rounds at troopers as the "bearcat" made its way down the driveway, retreated into the house, and fired more rounds before fleeing out the backdoor into a wooded, swampy area.

SWAT members tracked Mire and eventually surrounded him. He briefly resisted troopers before he was bitten by a police K-9.

During the pursuit, police saw him throw something into Bayou Manchac, believed to be a stolen gun used in the deadly shooting spree earlier that day.

On Tuesday, a dive team finally found the discarded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the bayou. Arrest records said that weapon was stolen in Livingston Parish at the start of Mire's crime spree Saturday morning and later used in the killings of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair.

Mire is also accused of shooting at another trooper later that morning and then fleeing, kicking off the sprawling manhunt.

See new surveillance video showing the moments between the deadly shootings

Mire is now facing additional charges in East Baton Rouge Parish of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer. He's facing several more in Livingston and Ascension Parishes, including first-degree murder.