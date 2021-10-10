Suspect who shot trooper arrested, likely shot 4 others in deadly morning crime spree

BATON ROUGE - A man who killed a woman and a state trooper, as well as shooting at three other people across two parishes, is believed to be the person who also shot at a state trooper in a third parish early Saturday morning.

State Police held a news conference Saturday night and said the suspect, Matthew Mire, was taken into custody.

New details from State Police as of noon Sunday

As of Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.), Mire was was hospitalized for "injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg" at an area hospital and will be booked into jail when he's released, WBRZ learned. Mire will face charges first in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

In Ascension, Mire will be booked with aggravated flight from an officer, attempted murder of a police officer and first degree murder of a police officer. In East Baton Rouge, Mire will face aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

In Ascension, Mire is accused of shooting at a state trooper pursuing him during a chase and also for murdering Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. In EBR, Mire is accused of exchanging gunfire with the same state trooper he originally fired upon in Ascension. The trooper who pursued Mire from Ascension into EBR was not hit, though the State Police vehicle they were driving was hit and damaged by bullets.

The charges released Sunday by State Police appear only aligned with Mire's violent and deadly encounter with authorities. He'll face charges from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office who investigated a double shooting where a woman was killed and a man injured. There will likely be charges in Livingston Parish, too, where Mire is suspected of a double shooting that injured a man and woman.

As he is hospitalized, "troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release," a State Police spokesperson told WBRZ around lunchtime Sunday.

State Police said it will release a detailed report on the shooting later Sunday. Monitor WBRZ.com for updates.

Continue reading additional details about the chaos Saturday below

Crime scenes

Livingston Parish - midnight, 2 shot and survived

Ascension Parish - later in the early morning hours, 2 shot where 1 victims died. A state trooper was also shot and killed.

East Baton Rouge - around 5 a.m., trooper exchanges gunfire with person identified as Matthew Mire who is tied to the scenes in Ascension and Livingston

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Mire, 31, is believed to have shot a woman dead and another man in Ascension Parish Saturday morning. Hours earlier, he is believed to have shot two people in Livingston Parish. The two people in Livingston Parish survived, authorities said.

At some point during the crime spree, Mire also shot Master trooper Adam Gaubert in Ascension Parish, authorities said.

The deadly chaos started early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight.

By 5 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a person driving a pickup truck on La. 42 in Ascension for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and sped into East Baton Rouge, firing at the pursuing state trooper. Between the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Tiger Bend on Hoo Shoo Too Road, both the suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire. The trooper did not appear to be hit or injured, but their State Police unit was damaged by bullets.

Mire was identified as the fleeing suspect and quickly tied to crime scenes in Ascension and Livingston.

The Ascension Parish sheriff said Mire shot and killed Pamela Adair, 37, at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m. before fleeing into East Baton Rouge. He also shot another man who survived, the sheriff said.

The surviving victim underwent many surgeries Saturday and he is in critical but stable condition.

In Livingston Parish, authorities there said Mire shot two people - a man and woman - at a trailer park on Hwy 444. Deputies said the man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in both her arm and leg. Both are expected to survive, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the victims heard a noise outside and later found Mire "barging in through their front door and firing shots," deputies told WBRZ.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Mire stole a vehicle as he fled Livingston Parish. It's believed the stolen vehicle was the same pickup truck troopers encountered when the pursuit began hours later.

"We do not believe [the shooting in Livingston Parish] to be a random shooting," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. "It's believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

In East Baton Rouge, Mire was last seen by a homeowner fleeing authorities wearing camouflage. A homeowner reported seeing Mire leaving some woods sometime Saturday morning near Tiger Bend and Hoo Shoo Too.

"We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

It's believed Mire ambushed a state trooper in Ascension Parish, too, during the crime spree. Master trooper Adam Gaubert was found dead later Saturday. Click HERE for a separate story about the death of Gaubert, found in a bank parking lot on Airline Highway near Old Jefferson.

Mire was captured shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.