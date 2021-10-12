Chilling new surveillance video shows moments between killer's violent attacks Saturday

PRAIRIEVILLE – Newly-released surveillance video provided to WBRZ shows the chilling moments a gunman walked into an Ascension Parish home where he opened fire, killing a woman and wounding her boyfriend who tried to shield her from the gunfire.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 for the story Tuesday – stream the news here

The video was released to WBRZ by family of the shooting victims and is believed to contain the moments in between two violent attacks early Saturday morning. It does not capture any violence toward the victims.

Nor does the video show the shooting death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was shot first about a thousand feet away from the house at the end of Dutton Road, State Police have said.

Watch the unedited surveillance video here

At the Dutton Road home, Pamela Adair, 37, was shot and killed. Her boyfriend was also shot. Family members told WBRZ reporter Tristen Land on Tuesday that Adair’s children were home at the time. Family members said that as Mire opened fire on Adair, her boyfriend tried to shield her with his own body to save her life.

Adair was killed in the gunfire. Her boyfriend survived.

Surveillance video showed a person whom Adair's family members identified as Mire drive up to a fence, walk up to a door and go inside.

“He goes and kicks the door,” a family member told WBRZ.

The shooter appears to be inside about 40 seconds, according to a video timestamp. The video is silent.

The person is next seen walking out of the home and firing a shot into woods before he drove off in a separate vehicle.

“I know it was him because of the way he walks,” a family member said when they shared the video.