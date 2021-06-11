Controversial pastor Tony Spell ticketed for shooting alligator outside church

CENTRAL - Pastor Tony Spell, who made a name for himself by violating safety regulations during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was ticketed this past week for killing an alligator near his church.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Spell shot the animal behind the Life Tabernacle Church in Central on June 5. The agency was notified about the incident after Spell posted photos of the dead gator on social media.

Agents found Spell in possession of the six-foot gator and seized it. Spell was cited for harvesting an alligator during a closed season and for keeping it without a license or tag.

Taking a gator during a closed season and without a tag carries a fine of $400 to $950 and 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Spell may also have to pay $375.80 in restitution for the "replacement value" of the dead gator.