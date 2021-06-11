92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Controversial pastor Tony Spell ticketed for shooting alligator outside church

3 hours 19 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 12:43 PM June 11, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CENTRAL - Pastor Tony Spell, who made a name for himself by violating safety regulations during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was ticketed this past week for killing an alligator near his church.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Spell shot the animal behind the Life Tabernacle Church in Central on June 5. The agency was notified about the incident after Spell posted photos of the dead gator on social media.

Agents found Spell in possession of the six-foot gator and seized it. Spell was cited for harvesting an alligator during a closed season and for keeping it without a license or tag.

Taking a gator during a closed season and without a tag carries a fine of $400 to $950 and 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Spell may also have to pay $375.80 in restitution for the "replacement value" of the dead gator.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days