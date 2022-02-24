Contractor named for LSU University Lakes Project, phase one to begin this summer

BATON ROUGE - Work on the University Lakes Project can finally begin now that a contractor has been picked for the job.

According to a press release, the management committee for the project picked Sevenson Environmental Series Inc. to take up the task. The contractor will partner with other companies to finalize a design and budget for the first phase of the project.

A public request for proposals was issued Dec. 27, 2021, with the deadline for responses set for Jan. 31. Three other groups besides Sevenson submitted applications for consideration.

The purpose of the project is to improve the health of LSU's six lakes and new recreational amenities. Now that a contractor has been chosen, phase one of the project is expected to start this summer.