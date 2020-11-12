Continued comfortable warmth, next cold front coming Sunday

Even though some might like cooler temperatures by this time in the year, Thursday did not feel too bad. With lower humidity, comfortable warmth will be around into the weekend. A more substantial cold front will change up temperatures by next week.

The Next 24 Hours: Beneath clear skies and with light, north winds, overnight low temperatures will dip into the low and mid 50s. Abundant sunshine will continue on Friday with highs temperatures returning to about 80.

After That: As unseasonably warm high temperatures continue, some clouds may start to show up in skies on Saturday, but make no mistake; it will still be a nice day. On Sunday, a cold front will push into the Gulf South with band of showers possible immediately ahead of the front. Though chances are on the low end, any rain that can develop should be short-lived and light so a mainly dry weekend is ahead. Behind the front on Monday, a slightly stronger push of cool air could come into the region and allow temperatures closer to averages, which are 73 and 50 for this time of year, through Wednesday. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: As of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Storm Eta was just east of the Georgia coast with maximum winds of 40mph. The center is expected to parallel the South and North Carolina coasts through Friday, bringing high surf and some heavy rain to the region.

Tropical Storm Theta continues churning east through the far eastern Atlantic. The record-breaking 29th storm of the season will become a remnant low by the end of the weekend.

A tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has been getting better organized, and a tropical depression will likely develop soon. There is a 90 percent chance of formation as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea.

The Explanation: Through Sunday, high temperatures will not be much cooler, still approaching 80 degrees each afternoon. However, the lower dew point temperatures permit more overnight cooling and low temperatures will be back in the 50s. Another front will pass through a very dry atmosphere on Sunday afternoon. Forecast models suggest some light showers could fall, most likely in the form of a narrow band along the front. Still, chances look low, amounts look light and duration of any rain will be short. The air mass behind Sunday's front should usher in noticeably cooler temperatures although only a return to average for the time of year. These temperatures and clear skies are expected to last through Wednesday.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.