91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response

40 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 1:50 PM September 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon.

The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed. 

Crews are currently at the scene making repairs. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days