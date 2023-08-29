Congressman Steve Scalise diagnosed with cancer

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmaker and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his fellow lawmakers.

Senator Bill Cassidy released the following statement on Tuesday.

“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all,” Dr. Cassidy said.

Governor John Bel Edwards also released a statement.

“Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer," the governor said. "We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.”

