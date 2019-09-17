75°
Company recalls flour due to possible E.coli contamination

Tuesday, September 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: General Mills

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - General Mills has announced a voluntary recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to possible contamination.

The flour has a "better if used by" date of September 6, 2020. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall is being issued due to the potential presence of E. coli O26.

Officials say the recall is being used "out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product." The recall only affects the five-pound bags, all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit the company's website.

