Community invited to Open House on development of Old South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission (BREC) are welcoming the public to a Thursday evening open house centered around the development of Old South Baton Rouge.

During the meeting, DOTD and BREC will offer community connection options for feedback related to a greenway corridor and park improvements alongside and beneath I-10 through the Old South Baton Rouge community.

Officials will also offer preference polling of designs for a new I-10 bridge over City Park Lake.

DOTD will present design options for greenway amenities in the I-10 corridor between Myrtle Avenue and Dalrymple Drive while BREC will provide the public with information about pending master planning efforts for Expressway Park and E. Polk Street Park.

Together, the greenway and park improvements will offer the public a bicycle and pedestrian connection linking the Downtown Greenway with the University Lakes.

An online poll is active, offering the public an opportunity to view and rank their preference among four different bridge designs and three different monument tower designs for a new I-10 bridge spanning City Park Lake. It can be accessed from the project website i10br.com. Once a user is on this website, they should click the green ribbon entitled “I-10 City Park Lake Signature Bridge Poll.”

Digital devices or hard copy surveys will be available to open house attendees to participate in the bridge design poll.

Comments and questions can be submitted during the community open house, or sent via mail to Franklin Associates, I-10 Improvements Project, 250 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@i10br.com.

The open house event will be held at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center (950 E. Washington Street) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Event organizers say residents are invited to drop in at any time during the meeting.