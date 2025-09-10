Communities across region set memorial observances for 9-11

BATON ROUGE — Area communities on Thursday will mark 24 years since the terror attacks on the United States. Below are a few commemorations scheduled. Check back as more are added.

Baton Rouge: Fire stations hold moments of silence at 7:46 a.m.

Gonzales (Thursday): Fire District 1 Memorial Program, 11 a.m., 13192 Airline Highway.

Gonzales (Saturday): Heroes Run, River Parishes Community College, 8 a.m.

Hammond: 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at the University Center to honor firefighters lost at the World Trade Center towers. 8:30 a.m.

Kentwood: Day of Remembrance, 10 a.m., Kentwood Community Center Pavilion.

Prairieville: Fire Department Memorial Program, 9 a.m., Training Center at 14517 La. 73