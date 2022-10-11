Latest Weather Blog
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string of problems at CATS, a committee investigating the Baton Rouge bus system is poised to demand that the CATS Board hand over certain records as part of the probe.
The investigative committee, made up of East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, plans to vote Wednesday on measures that would formally call for members of the CATS Board to not only attend the committee's meetings going forward but also give the committee access to "certain books and papers." Board members would also have to specify when those materials were created.
The metro council created the committee back in July after months of stories from the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing problems at the bus system, including multiple instances of CATS falling behind on its bills.
Since those stories aired, the CATS Board fired CEO Bill Deville and comptroller John Cutrone. Cutrone was in charge of the agency's finances and was fired months after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto exposed that the agency kept him in his role despite a drug test showing Cutrone tested positive for meth.
Trending News
The committee is scheduled to meet again later this month, on Oct. 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center offering for cancer screenings for Breast Cancer...
-
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of...
-
Group headed to Fort Myers with jam-packed 18 wheeler full of supplies...
-
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
-
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge,...
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...