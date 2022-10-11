Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board

BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string of problems at CATS, a committee investigating the Baton Rouge bus system is poised to demand that the CATS Board hand over certain records as part of the probe.

The investigative committee, made up of East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, plans to vote Wednesday on measures that would formally call for members of the CATS Board to not only attend the committee's meetings going forward but also give the committee access to "certain books and papers." Board members would also have to specify when those materials were created.

The metro council created the committee back in July after months of stories from the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing problems at the bus system, including multiple instances of CATS falling behind on its bills.

Since those stories aired, the CATS Board fired CEO Bill Deville and comptroller John Cutrone. Cutrone was in charge of the agency's finances and was fired months after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto exposed that the agency kept him in his role despite a drug test showing Cutrone tested positive for meth.

The committee is scheduled to meet again later this month, on Oct. 26.