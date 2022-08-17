Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025

BATON ROUGE - The Corps of Engineers saying they hope to have the Comite Diversion project done by the end of 2025, more than four years off schedule.

"This thing is probably going to be finished in 2025, which is incredibly frustrating to see those kinds of delays on a project that should have taken about two years to get built," Congressman Garett Graves said.

The Corps shared that of the 21 individual contracts, nearly seven have been completed.

Five, including constructing the diversion structure itself, have not even been signed.

They say dozens of utilities still need to be relocated, which has been a major hold up in any construction.

As a result of all the delays, a secondary project headed by Metro Councilman Aaron Moak is ready to go. The only problem is the push to clean out the Comite in an effort to lessen flooding still needs about $2.5 million in funding.

"If we're going to say to everyone, 'we have to start from the bottom up, lets focus on these rivers.' It's easy pickin's. It's easy things to me to get started on. Staring on the bottom up, snagging and clearing, and work our way up from there," Moak said.

All of this news to be taken with a huge grain of salt. Those who've been waiting for more than 50 years know, all completion dates so far seem to be written in water.