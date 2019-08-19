College students challenge strangers to water gun fight amid summer heat

RICHMOND, VA - Some people around the country are finding creative ways to stay cool during one of the hottest summers on record.

A few students took to the streets in a busy college town and challenged fellow pedestrians to a water gun battle—and it's one of the purest videos circulating the Internet.

With so many people loving the idea, social media user Josh Roth is now trending with the hashtag #WaterGunChallege.

Check out the video if you need a smile!