Baton Rouge, Louisiana
College Drive exit to be closed Friday night for work on flyover project

2 hours 19 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 03 2022 Jun 3, 2022 June 03, 2022 4:09 PM June 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Friday night drivers on I-10 west will not be able to access the College Drive exit.

Tonight's closure is part of work on the ongoing College Drive Flyover Project. Crews will be restriping the center lanes.

From 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday drivers will need to exit at Acadian and loop around to College from the eastbound side. Drivers traveling westbound on I-12 will still be able to exit.

