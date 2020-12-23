Cold front bringing potential severe weather tonight, Frosty conditions for Christmas

Severe weather possible late tonight.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today we will see cloudy skies and temperatures rising to near 70 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will start in the afternoon before organizing along a cold front late tonight. The area is under a Slight 2/5 severe weather risk tonight. This means that these storms will be capable of producing a few tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds in addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning. These storms are expected to pass overnight, so be sure to have a way to receive warning information in the event storms in your area become severe.

Up Next: By 5 am Thursday the rain will be east of the WBRZ viewing area and cold dry air will be all that is left. Temperatures on Thursday will drop all day long as cold air funnels in from the northwest. You can expect temperatures to be in the 40s at the warmest on Thursday afternoon. A slight wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Christmas Day will start out frosty with temperatures near 30 degrees and then temperatures will be in the 50s for the afternoon. The rest of the weekend is looking mostly dry with temperatures warming into the 60s by Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

