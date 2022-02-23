Cold front at a standstill causing large temperature change over the area

Can you spot the cold front?

A cold front has entered the WBRZ viewing area and it’s not moving. South Louisiana is no stranger to a cold front or big temperature changes, but this one may be a first for some. Instead of moving through in a couple hours, this one will take a couple days.

This front is an invisible boundary between warm, humid air and much cooler, drier air. Temperatures on the north side of the front will be at least 10 degrees cooler than those on the south side and humidity will be noticeably less. Places like New Roads, St. Francisville, and Woodville will continue to be on the cool side of this front through Thursday.

While Baton Rouge will have near record heat this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s, spots like St.Francisville will struggle to reach 70°.

Temperatures across the WBRZ viewing area will span nearly 20 degrees on Thursday morning because of this boundary.

Late Thursday night, the front will pick up the pace and push all the way to the coastline. All areas will get a taste of the cooler air come Friday morning. Some spotty showers will come along with it too. Check out the full forecast from your Storm Station Meteorologists here.