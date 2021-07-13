85°
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar's recipe, branding to change
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar's recipe is changing, according to CNN.
Coca-Cola announced plans to revamp the popular drink's recipe Tuesday, explaining that the new and improved taste will make it more closely resemble regular Coke.
The product's can is also in line for a make-over, it will be all red, instead of red and black.
CNN notes that the company is trying to focus its resources on trademark products such as Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke.
The updated version of Coke Zero Sugar will be available in U.S. stores this month and is scheduled to hit shelves in Canada this September.
