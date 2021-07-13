85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar's recipe, branding to change

2 hours 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 8:02 AM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar's recipe is changing, according to CNN.

Coca-Cola announced plans to revamp the popular drink's recipe Tuesday, explaining that the new and improved taste will make it more closely resemble regular Coke. 

The product's can is also in line for a make-over, it will be all red, instead of red and black.

CNN notes that the company is trying to focus its resources on trademark products such as Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke.

Trending News

The updated version of Coke Zero Sugar will be available in U.S. stores this month and is scheduled to hit shelves in Canada this September. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days