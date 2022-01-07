Coca-Cola to roll out mixed Fresca cocktails in a can

Coca Cola's Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia

Coca-Cola is jumping on the canned cocktail craze bandwagon with the rollout of a boozy version of its Fresca soda.

Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, will be available for purchase later this year, according to Business Insider.

The new adult beverage is the result of a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke.

The companies have yet to reveal what flavors they'll release, so far they've revealed that Fresca Mixed will be "inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans from around the globe."

Fresca is not the first second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned into a spiked version.

In 2020, the company launched Topo Chico hard seltzer.

Similarly, last August PepsiCo announced a partnership with Sam Adams producer Boston Beer Company to launch an alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage called HRD MOUNTAIN DEW, which is expected to be released sometime this year.