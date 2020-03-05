Coast Guard suspends search for person in Intracoastal Waterway

MORGAN CITY - The search for a man who may have disappeared during a roughly week-long boat ride on the Intracoastal Waterway was ended Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier this week Jewel Johnson, 76, left Feb. 25 for a ride down the waterway between Morgan City and Rockport, Texas. The trip in his 36-foot trawling vessel was expected to take six to eight days.

The Coast Guard said it located Johnson's vessel safely moored in Texas Tuesday.