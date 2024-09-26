Coast Guard suspends Miss. River search for 3 children who disappeared near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for three children who apparently vanished in the Mississippi River in the New Orleans area Saturday.

Officials said Sunday morning that the three missing kids—an 8-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy—were last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge before sunset.

The Coast Guard began using a helicopter and multiple boat crews to sweep the river overnight.

Sunday evening, the Coast Guard suspended the search and released the following statement:

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”