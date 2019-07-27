Coast Guard Station Pensacola investigating vessel caught on fire

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard is investigating a vessel fire off the coast of Perdido Pass, Alabama, Saturday.

Officials received reports that the charter vessel Hoss Fly III was on fire 4 miles south of Perdido Pass around 2 p.m.

There were only 8 people aboard the boat when the incident happened but no one was injured. All passengers were transferred to another vessel.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola was launched to assist Orange County Fire Department in the response. By 2:49 p.m. the boat was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.