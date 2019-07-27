78°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard Station Pensacola investigating vessel caught on fire
NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard is investigating a vessel fire off the coast of Perdido Pass, Alabama, Saturday.
Officials received reports that the charter vessel Hoss Fly III was on fire 4 miles south of Perdido Pass around 2 p.m.
There were only 8 people aboard the boat when the incident happened but no one was injured. All passengers were transferred to another vessel.
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola was launched to assist Orange County Fire Department in the response. By 2:49 p.m. the boat was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman was in the room when deputy fatally shot her boyfriend Thursday...
-
West Chimes Street getting a face lift ahead of fall semester
-
Judge orders justice of the peace accused of torturing his family be...
-
Law enforcement teaming up with church to trade gas money for firearms
-
Judge orders local justice of the peace accused of torturing his family...