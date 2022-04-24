Coast Guard searching Miss. River for 3 children who disappeared near New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River in the New Orleans area for three children who apparently vanished in the water Saturday.

Officials said Sunday morning that the three missing kids—an 8-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy—were last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge before sunset.

The Coast Guard began using a helicopter and multiple boat crews to sweep the river overnight. Local police and firefighters are also aiding the search.

This is a developing story.