Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONE PARISH - The Coast Guard is searching for a person who possibly fell in the water in the Bush Canal in Terrebonne Parish.
The Coast Guard received a report around noon that a boat was driving through the water without a passenger onboard. One person reported seeing the boat with someone on it earlier in the day.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
