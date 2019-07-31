82°
Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Terrebonne Parish

Wednesday, July 31 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TERREBONE PARISH - The Coast Guard is searching for a person who possibly fell in the water in the Bush Canal in Terrebonne Parish.

The Coast Guard received a report around noon that a boat was driving through the water without a passenger onboard. One person reported seeing the boat with someone on it earlier in the day.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

