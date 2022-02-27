56°
Coast Guard searches Mississippi River after mistaken report of man overboard

2 hours 1 minute 1 second ago Sunday, February 27 2022 Feb 27, 2022 February 27, 2022 12:01 PM February 27, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard searched the Mississippi River, and a cruise ship briefly turned around Saturday after a mistaken report of a man overboard.

Coast Guard officials told WWL-TV that a man was having heart attack symptoms onboard the Carnival Cruise Ship Valor late Saturday afternoon.

A report to the Coast Guard led to a mistaken belief that someone was in the water.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter and several other rescue assets scouring the river until the miscommunication was realized.

Just 10 days ago, a woman on the Valor fell or jumped into the water, and a search was set up before eventually being suspended.

