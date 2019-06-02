77°
Coast Guard rescues two people from boat taking on water
NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking boat in Breton Sound, Friday.
The Guard received reports that the vessel was taking on water with two people aboard at 4:53 p.m. A aircrew was diverted to the vessel around 5:30 p.m.
The aircrew was able to locate the boat, drop two rafts and supplies to the stranded individuals. The aircraft stayed on the scene until a helicopter arrived to rescue the two. They were both transferred to Boothville, Louisiana, with no injuries.
