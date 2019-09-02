93°
Coast Guard rescues two people, dog from disabled boat
VENICE, La. - The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a disabled boat over the weekend.
Watchstanders in New Orleans received a report around 8:05 p.m. Sunday of a 35-foot sailing vessel that was taking on water approximately 15 miles southwest of Southwest Pass. Officials were told an adult, child, and dog were onboard.
The aircrew arrived around 11:24 p.m. to hoist the people and dog to safety.
Thankfully, all three were transported in stable condition.
