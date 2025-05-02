Coast Guard issues Western Rivers high water closures, restrictions

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard announced a number of river closures, restrictions and other advisories Monday as a part of ongoing response efforts to Midwest flooding.

A press release from the 8th District details all closures and restrictions throughout this period of high water and flooding with the actions broken down by region. The Coast Guard is active in the Upper Mississippi River, Ohio Valley, Lower Mississippi River in addition to the New Orleans Coast Guard Sector. The following measures, closures and restriction are in effect for the New Orleans Sector:

- The Bonnet Carré Anchorage from mile marker 127.3 to 128.8 on the Mississippi River is closed.

- The Carrollton Gauge indicates a Mississippi River Stage of 16.27 ft. on the rise.

- Until further notice, vessel to vessel cargo transfers are prohibited unless specifically approved in advance by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans.

- Vessels are prohibited from entering South Pass from the Gulf of Mexico if it has a speed of less than 10 miles per hour.

- Coast Guard Captain of the Port of New Orleans has determined that during periods of high water, unless moored to a shore side facility or mooring buoys, all deep draft vessels must have three means to hold position. An example would be two fully operational anchors and the propulsion system in standby. Should a vessel lose an anchor or become inoperable with no redundant capabilities available, such as aft anchors or two main engines, a third means of holding position could be via tug assist.

- The Captain of the Port of Morgan City has closed the Bayou Chene to all marine traffic.

- High water towing limitations near Morgan City for vessels heading southbound with a length no greater than 600 feet.

- A high water safety advisory is in effect from mile marker 219 to mile marker 240 near Baton Rouge, La.

- Traffic control measures are in place at 81 mile point near Algiers Point



If you require more information about any of the above closures and restrictions, contact Morgan City Vessel Traffic Services at (985) 380-5374.