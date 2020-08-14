Latest Weather Blog
Coach O gives Governor John Bel Edwards a National Championship ring
BATON ROUGE - One of the most esteemed college football coaches in the country has given Louisiana's governor a National Championship ring.
At a time when well over 100,000 of the state's residents are suffering from the effects of a mysterious epidemic, Governor John Bel Edwards undoubtedly feels the pressure of making choices that affect the health and livelihoods of those under his watch.
And LSU Tigers head football coach, Ed Orgeron, a man who is incredibly familiar with the stress of working under pressure, decided that it was time to sincerely thank Governor Edwards for his efforts on behalf of Louisiana's residents, and for LSU.
So, he gave Governor Edwards a National Championship Ring and based on the picture above, it appears that Edwards was thrilled.
The Tigers earned the title of 2019 National Champions when the team, lead by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, defeated Clemson in a 42-45 victory that closed LSU's incredible 29-game winning streak.
Coach O posted an image of Governor Edwards with the ring on his Twitter account, Thursday.
Honored to give the Governor a National Championship ring. We are thankful for all he has done for Louisiana and The Tigers! pic.twitter.com/VqNWZe7BvE— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 14, 2020
