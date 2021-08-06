CNN reportedly fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

ATLANTA, Georgia - Due to their unvaccinated status, several workers at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia are suddenly without a job Friday morning, according to BBC News.

The news outlet says three employees were fired for entering the office without receiving a COVID vaccine.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker mentioned the dismissal in a Thursday, August 5 company memorandum.

The memo reportedly said, "Vaccination is mandatory for anyone reporting in the field, working with any other employees or going into an office."

The incident marks one of the first examples of a US company terminating staff for refusal to comply with its vaccination mandate.

Legally, the company is in within its legal rights to take such action, according to the BBC.

A number of well-known firms such as Facebook and Google have announced plans to require COVID vaccinations among employees when offices fully re-open in the months to come.

President Joe Biden is requiring that the nation's two million federal employees show proof of vaccination or submit to mandatory testing and mask-wearing.