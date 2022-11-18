Clouds Arriving As Temps Hold Well Above Freezing

Temperatures not as cold on Friday night

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Clouds moving in will blanket the entire region tonight allowing temperatures to remain well above the freezing mark and around the 40 degree range for overnight lows. There is a slight possibly of a very light shower overnight as moisture levels continue to increase leading to an afternoon rain event on Saturday.

Up Next: Starting your Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Not nearly as cold as today, but these changes will bring some moisture into the forecast. Starting around lunchtime some showers will begin moving in from the west. Areas south of I-10 have a greater chance of seeing some showers into the afternoon. Regardless, shower activity will be light throughout the day. Not expecting any total washouts. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-50s due to the lingering cloud cover. Overnight skies begin to clear and Sunday will start cooler with temperatures in the upper-30s. Sunday will be a clear, dry day and you will be waking up a little cooler but our daytime highs will begin to creep back into the upper-50s throughout the day. Into your Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be cool but we will begin to see a warming trend before our next rain maker. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.