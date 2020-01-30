60°
Closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac causes traffic jams in Prairieville
ASCENSION PARISH- On Thursday morning, Prairieville drivers are facing severe traffic jams due to the closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac.
As stated earlier this week, Old Perkins is closed in both directions at Bayou Manchac Bridge for bridge repairs and is expected to remain closed until approximately Saturday, Feb. 1.
Area drivers should be aware of the ripple effect this has caused, resulting in extra traffic delays on Airline Highway and Old Jefferson Highway.
Surface streets clogged in Praireville again. Old Perkins is closed at Bayou Manchac creating nightmares on Airline and Old Jefferson. @WBRZ @ashleywbrz pic.twitter.com/UBv1Hdvoaq— Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) January 30, 2020
