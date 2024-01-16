28°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning

12 hours 10 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 January 16, 2024 6:56 AM January 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - After an Arctic blast swept over and through Louisiana, roadways were icy and dangerous during the Tuesday morning commute for those who still trudged their way to work.

Major roadways over water, such as the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and the Bonnet Carre Spillway, were completely shut down out of an abundance of caution. I-10 experienced intermittent closures throughout the capital area as DOTD crews tried to salt the roadways and open traffic up to commuters. 

As of 3:45 p.m., the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge was open to traffic. 

I-10 westbound was shut down for hours before the I-110 merge, prompting some people to even abandon their vehicles on the roadway and use a rideshare service to get home. 

This screenshot was taken from a closure list as of 6:55 a.m.:

Trending News

DOTD posts up-to-date traffic information and closures on their Twitter here. Check the live status of the roads on 511la.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days