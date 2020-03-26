Cleco helps Louisiana College make face shields for local hospitals

PINEVILLE - Cleco donated $1,500 to Louisiana College on Thursday to support the school's efforts in creating face shields for health care facilities.

With a lot of health care facilities dealing with a shortage of supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak Assistant Professor of Egineering at Louisiana College, Dr. Natalie Maxey says, “We have a 3D printer and normally use it for our pre-engineering program, but it can print the materials needed to make face shields and masks.”

“We’re focusing on face shields first because this is what the local hospitals have told us they need, and they meet hospital requirements. A mask design also is in progress in case there is a shortage of those,” says Maxey.

According to Maxey, it takes about one hour and 15 minutes to make one face shield. Individuals with 3D printers have volunteered to help.

Cleco's donation will help make 300 face shields.