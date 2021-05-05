Clearing skies setting up run of seasonable temperatures

We will enter a nice stretch of weather leading into the Mother’s Day weekend. However, it may be challenging to keep it completely dry come Sunday.

Next 24 Hours: Clouds will continue to mix out of skies overnight. Light, northerly winds of 5-10mph will help to guide low temperatures into the upper 50s. Ample sunshine is expected on Thursday. As we soak it up beneath blue skies, the northerly breezes will keep humidity low and stop high temperatures from climbing beyond the low 80s.

Up Next: Nice, dry conditions will persist into Friday. It should be another start in the upper 50s and finish in the low 80s. Actually similar conditions will persist Saturday if not just a touch warmer with a few cumulus clouds. By Sunday, winds will take on a southerly direction and that familiar humidity will come back. High temperatures will drift into the mid to upper 80s and the daytime warming could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Mother’s Day plans should be fine overall, but there could be a brief interruption in one or two spots. A slow moving cold front will approach early next week, invigorating scattered showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Northerly wind flow from the surface extending well into the atmosphere will promote a drier air mass through the end of the week. Along with sinking air, the drier conditions will lead to clear skies and cooler than average mornings. A transition is expected on Saturday as an upper level ridge builds over the central Gulf Coast. The result of this feature will be mainly clear skies but warmer afternoon temperatures, climbing into the mid 80s. Surface winds will turn southerly by Sunday restoring higher dew point temperatures and supplying moisture to the atmosphere. A weak surface boundary will approach from the northwest Sunday into early next week and provide lift. Daytime warming will build instability. Each day, particularly Monday and Tuesday, will feature showers and thunderstorms. Early next week, the front will slide into the local area in addition to some weak upper level disturbances, likely making this the most active period.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.