Civil Air Patrol is prepared for emergencies

BATON ROUGE- The Civil Air Patrol is ready for emergencies after the local chapter passed a series of tests on Saturday.

"We've been able to accomplish all of our objectives; we've done it safely. We have a few crews out right now, but everything has went well," Tracy Breithaupt, Civil Air Patrol Louisiana's wing emergency officer, said.



Officials from the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S Air Force came to make sure the Louisiana wing is on track to respond to emergencies successfully.

"We have almost 800 volunteers here in Louisiana. They are doing a great job. They are proving they are ready to do missions for America," Col. Joe Smith, National Commander of the Southwest region, said.

It's a day they have been practicing for for months.

"It gives us an opportunity without the pressure... without worrying about someone... to be able to exercise that way. Once it becomes time for us to actually do it, it's not pressure, because we know what we need to do to make it happen," Lt. Floyd Miles, a pilot with CAP, said.

Miles was one of several pilots who found a mock plane crash within a couple of hours.

"It was really definite. I can attest, there is no doubt, there was an airplane shape on the ground," Miles said.

