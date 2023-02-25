Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash

BATON ROUGE- Several planes were flying low across Baton Rouge on Saturday and Civil Air Patrol pilot Barry Hugghins was in one of the cockpits.

"We were out about an hour. It took us about 15 minutes per target, then 15 minutes to come back," Hugghins said.

It wasn't a joy ride he was on, Hugghins was on a mission to locate a mock plane crash.

"We're searching for an aircraft that went down, it's a fake mission" Cadet Darren Melton said.

It's for the CAP Cadet training program. Dozens of cadets put their skills to the test as they helped search crews find a plane that never made it to their destination. Inside the headquarters, a crew inputs what little information they have about the flight. While outside in the hanger, another crew of cadets help the pilots.

"We're in charge of making sure the aircraft is where they need to be, when they need to be there. Also the airbranch is over us and they make sure they know where they need to go," Melton said.

The mission may be fake but the practice is making the team of volunteers ready for anything.

"The quicker you get to them, the better chance you have to get medical help to them," Hugghins said.

Saturday's practice was for an upcoming evaluation by the U.S. Air Force.