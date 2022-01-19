City-Parish taking precautions before wintry weather later in the week

BATON ROUGE - City-parish workers were busy Wednesday, making sure potentially icy areas are safe to drive.



"There are several bridges that we're going to pre-sand just to be precautionary and on the safe side," Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said.

About a dozen different overpasses and bridges were salted across the Parish. The potential freeze is not expected to be major, but the City-Parish is taking no risks, not wanting a repeat of last year.



"Based on our experience last year with the freeze, we saw a lot of low hanging limbs that had to be trimmed out of the roadway, so be careful with that if we get icy conditions," Hill said.



The fire department, reflecting on a record amount of deaths just a few years ago, pleaded with people to use their space heaters correctly.



"Three years ago we had a rash of cold-weather-related deaths due to fire, and that's why it's so important that we heed these precautions about making sure we have working smoke detectors and we're using these appliances properly," Justin Hill said.

Hill added residents should only use the proper equipment to heat their homes.



"That's just something that I remember from growing up. We did come from a home where the oven was used to heat the home, and that's just something we don't want to do," Hill said. "Heating appliances are for heating. Cooking appliances are for cooking."