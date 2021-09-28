78°
City Parish, MOVEBR to host virtual public meeting for Perkins Road Project
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team will host a Tuesday evening virtual public meeting for the Perkins Road (Pecue-Siegen) Project.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. via zoom, will provide updates on the project.
Registration is required and can be completed at movebr.brla.gov/perkins.
Additional information related to the project can be found on the MOVEBR website here.
