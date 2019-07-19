City officials planning Sadie Roberts-Joseph mural to honor Baton Rouge icon's legacy

BATON ROUGE - They mayor's office announced Friday that a piece of art honoring the impact of murdered activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph will go up along Plank Road.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the city is partnering with the Walls Project and Build Baton Rouge to paint a mural of Roberts-Jospeh along Plank Road. Members of the mayor's Youth Workforce Experience will paint the mural under the guidance of the Walls Project.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Plank Road and Pawnee Street.

Roberts-Joseph was found dead last Thursday in the trunk of her car. Police arrested a tenant of one of Roberts-Joseph's properties, who they believe killed her over late rent payments he owed.

She founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History near downtown.