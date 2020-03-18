83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City of Zachary announces limited access to City Hall, City Annex

3 hours 14 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 March 18, 2020 12:12 PM March 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Officials in Zachary have announced that public access to Zachary City Hall and the City Annex is being limited due to the contagion threat of novel coronavirus. 

Calls will continue to be answered between regular business hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.  

Anyone who needs to send mail to City Hall and City Annex can use either one of the building's two-night deposit boxes. 

One is located in front of the City Hall Annex Building, to the left of the Utility Cashier door and the other dropbox is a drive-thru located on the west side of the City Hall Annex at the south end of the parking lot. 

Officials ask that anyone sending in payments refrain from putting cash in envelopes. 

To make payments by phone, residents are invited to call (225) 654-6871.

Visit www.cityofzachary.org for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days